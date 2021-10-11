CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global shares mixed on energy worries, weak US jobs data

By YURI KAGEYAMA AP Business Writer
Imperial Valley Press Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mixed on Monday amid persisting worries about energy shortages and weaker than expected jobs growth in the U.S. Shares fell in Paris, Frankfurt and Sydney but rose in Tokyo and London. Shanghai was flat.

www.ivpressonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

Yen Selloff Resumes, Aussie Shrugs Weak Job Data

Yen’s decline resumes in Asian session today, with selling focusing against commodity currencies. Aussie shrugs off slightly weaker than expected job data, and strengthen together with Kiwi and Loonie. On the other hand, Dollar turns slightly softer even though FOMC minutes affirmed tapering to start in November. Euro is not far away too while Sterling is a bit sluggish. As for the week, Aussie is currently the strongest one so far, followed by Kiwi. Yen remains the worst, followed by Dollar and Euro.
BUSINESS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Asian shares rise as Wall Street tech gain boosts optimism

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Thursday, tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street as investors sought out bargains, including technology stocks. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney in morning trading. Markets in Hong Kong were closed for a holiday.
STOCKS
financemagnates.com

APAC MARKETS RISE DESPITE WEAK US JOBS DATA

Markets in the Asian Pacific region shrugged off weakness in US equities after a weaker-than-expected NFP (nonfarm payrolls) report for September. However, one of the major APAC markets settled lower on Monday due to concerns related to the spread of covid-19 infections. Note: Company News is a promotional service of...
MARKETS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Asian shares mixed after muddled day of trading on Wall St

Shares were mixed in Asia on Wednesday after an up-and-down day on Wall Street ended with most benchmarks lower as traders waited for updates on inflation and corporate earnings. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.3% to 28,158.28 and the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 7,276.80. The Shanghai Composite index...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Paris#Tokyo#Frankfurt#Ap
International Business Times

Global Equities Waver Before US Inflation Data

World stock markets wavered and the dollar was mixed Wednesday as investors awaited key US inflation data that could play a major role in the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy, dealers said. Traders were to digest also minutes from the Fed's most recent gathering and the start of...
BUSINESS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Logjam at busiest UK commercial port adds to Christmas fears

LONDON (AP) — A logjam at the U.K.'s busiest commercial port ratcheted up concerns Wednesday that the country could see shortages during the crucial Christmas holiday period, including of toys and food. Worries have mounted over recent weeks that the U.K.'s economic recovery is being hobbled by widespread shortages, which...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Imperial Valley Press Online

World shares fall as pricier energy feeds inflation fears

World shares retreated on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks fell in Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices extended gains, having closed above $80 per barrel in New York after trading briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Asian shares mostly higher despite lingering energy worries

TOKYO — (AP) — Asian shares were mostly higher on Monday despite persisting worries about the region’s energy crunch and coronavirus infections. Benchmarks in Japan and China rose, while South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday. Shares fell in Australia. Japan’s new prime minister, Fumio Kishida, calmed worries...
BUSINESS
IBTimes

Stocks Mixed After US Jobs Report

Global stock markets were mixed Friday, as weaker-than-expected US jobs data set back expectations for a tapering of gigantic central bank stimulus programmes any time soon. Wall Street opened higher, but quickly fell back into the red after US government data showed that the the world's biggest economy added only 194,000 jobs last month, considerably fewer than the 500,000 Wall Street had been expecting.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

US jobs data are weak, but only at a first glance

The US economy created 194K jobs in September, well below the 490K-500K expected. Furthermore, employment estimates from ADP and weekly jobless claims set up even stronger data, highlighting the contrast between expectation and fact. However, not all numbers are weak. The monthly data has been revised up, and the unemployment...
ECONOMY
investing.com

10-Year Yield Up Again as Worries over Energy Prices Return, Jobs Data Eyed

Investing.com – The yield on the benchmark United States 10-Year Treasury bond hit a four-month high of 1.60% overnight on caution ahead of data that could accelerate the tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve. Yields subsequently steaded to trade around 1.58% early Friday in New York, but sentiment...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
Imperial Valley Press Online

Energy agency urges bigger global push to cut emissions

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency is urging governments to make stronger commitments to cut greenhouse gas emissions at an upcoming U.N. climate summit, warning the world is not on track to meet environmental goals and that new investment in clean energy was needed to “jolt the energy system onto a new set of rails.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy