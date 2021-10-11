CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GDOE resumes COVID daily report: 13 new student cases; 4 new employee cases

By Pacific News Center
pncguam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guam Department of Education is resuming its daily report of new COVID-19 positive cases for GDOE students who are enrolled in the face-to-face model of learning and who have attended classes during the time in which they have been confirmed positive by DPHSS. GDOE will also continue its reporting of new COVID-19 cases for GDOE employees (including contractors) who are confirmed positive by DPHSS. These reports will be issued directly by GDOE and no longer issued with the daily Joint Information Center reports.

