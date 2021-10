If you miss Outlook categories, here's how to run this VBScript procedure to get them back. Many Outlook users depended heavily on the category feature until it was removed. So, it was no big surprise when I started hearing from readers and clients about the loss. Fortunately, you can reclaim the feature. If you want to do so manually, read Reclaim Outlook categories for IMAP accounts. This technique works with any open Outlook item, not just email messages. You can do the same thing with a VBScript procedure, which I find much more efficient than using the manual route. In this article, I'll review a simple procedure that automates reclaiming categories. I do want to stress that because this feature is no longer supported, the procedure could stop working at any time and without notice.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 DAYS AGO