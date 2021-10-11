The 20 Best Audiobooks on Spotify (And How to Listen to Them)

This article explains how to make a Spotify widget on your phone, including instructions for making a Spotify widget on both Android and iOS. You can add Spotify to your home screen on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, and iPads. A widget is like a mini app, or an extension of an app, that runs directly on your home screen. Android and Apple handle widgets a little differently, but users of Android phones and tablets and users of iPhones and iPads can all get the Spotify widget. First, you need to install the Spotify app on your phone or tablet, and then you can add the Spotify widget just like you would add any other widget using the relevant method for your specific device.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO