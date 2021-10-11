CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The 20 Best Audiobooks on Spotify (And How to Listen to Them)

By Gloria Russell
thebookdesigner.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, we went into detail about listening to audiobooks on YouTube. This week, it’s Spotify’s turn. I’m going to break down exactly where you can find audiobooks on Spotify. Since not everyone already has an account, I’ll walk you through exactly how to get into Spotify (no account required), search for audiobooks, and I’ll even give you some recommendations for the best audiobooks on Spotify so that you’re not shooting in the dark.

www.thebookdesigner.com

Comments / 0

Related
techviral.net

How to View Song Lyrics on Spotify (Mobile & PC)

Let’s admit it; music is something without which our world could feel very dull. Music has the power to enlighten our spirit and boost our mood. So, it’s something which we can’t ignore. Since everyone loves to listen to music on their smartphone, many music streaming apps have been made...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

How to Merge Playlists on Spotify

Desktop: In source playlist: Ctrl + A (Cmd + A on Mac) to select all songs. Right-click and select Add Playlist > New Playlist. Repeat steps as needed. Android/iOS: Navigate to Playlist Merger and sign in to Spotify. Copy and paste the links of the two playlists you'd like to merge and click the slider next to "Do you want to combine them into a new playlist?" > tap Next > type playlist name > Finish.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Enable a Private Session in Spotify

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... By enabling Spotify’s private session, you can hide...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Donoghue
Person
Kurt Vonnegut
Person
Bram Stoker
Person
Langston Hughes
Person
Elton John
lifewire.com

How to Make a Spotify Widget

This article explains how to make a Spotify widget on your phone, including instructions for making a Spotify widget on both Android and iOS. You can add Spotify to your home screen on Android phones and tablets, iPhones, and iPads. A widget is like a mini app, or an extension of an app, that runs directly on your home screen. Android and Apple handle widgets a little differently, but users of Android phones and tablets and users of iPhones and iPads can all get the Spotify widget. First, you need to install the Spotify app on your phone or tablet, and then you can add the Spotify widget just like you would add any other widget using the relevant method for your specific device.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Adele’s new song: How to listen to ‘Easy On Me’ on Spotify, iTunes and other streaming services

Adele has shared her new song “Easy on Me” this evening (15 October) – you can listen to it below. The song, whichVogue recently described as a “gut-wrenching plea of a piano ballad”, is Adele’s first new music since 2015. Shortly before the video appeared on YouTube, there were over 100,000 fans already waiting online to listen. The song is taken from her upcoming album, 30, which is set to arrive on 19 November via XL recordings. Adele’s new song and accompanying video can be viewed now on YouTube. The song is also available to stream on Spotify, Amazon...
MUSIC
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
thefocus.news

Who is Kamilah Chavis, fifth wife of Pink Floyd's Roger Waters?

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has announced his marriage to fifth wife Kamilah Chavis on Instagram – what do we know about his new leading lady?. It’s never too late to find the love of your life, and Roger Waters has proved it. The 78-year-old former Pink Floyd singer and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audiobooks#Beauty Queens
talesbuzz.com

Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25

According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dorothy Steel, Actress in ‘Black Panther,’ Dies at 95

Dorothy Steel, an actress in Black Panther, has died. She was 95. Steel’s agent Cindy Butler shared the news via an announcement on Facebook, writing that Steel died Friday morning at her home in Detroit. “Thank you Ms. Dorothy for giving me the opportunity to ride this wave with you,” wrote Butler. “Thank you for all the Casting Directors who hired Ms. Dorothy. Thank you to the world for loving on her from afar. I received calls from all over the world wanting to interview or do a Bio pic of her life. She was very selective.” Steel was born in 1926 and did...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Music
DoYouRemember?

‘Bewitched’ Officially Ended After This Happened

Oh my stars, do you believe in magic? Bewitched made it so, and as we watched spellbound Samantha with the twitch of her nose, a little magic found us, on the other side of the television screen… so how did they even decide on the nose twitch? And those practical effects, how were they done?
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Zonnique Keeps It Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (Exclusive)

Zonnique Pullins has a lot on her plate, but she's handling it with grace and a smile. The 25-year-old juggles her work on Fox Soul's The Mix, motherhood and a possible return to reality TV. Sitting down for a virtual chat with ET's Deidre Behar, the singer shares how drastically her life has changed since she welcomed her daughter, Hunter, in December and began co-parenting with her beau, rapper Bandhunta Izzy. The two are happily dating as they navigate this chapter of life together.
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

The Beatles Reportedly Hated One Of Paul McCartney’s Songs

Even the biggest of artists have some flops. There is one Beatles song that Paul McCartney created called “Maxwell’s Silver Hammer” that the rest of the group absolutely hated, especially Ringo Starr. The song appears on their popular album Abbey Road. The Beatles loved to add different sounds while recording...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Squid Game villain Jang Deok-su's home life has shocked everyone - photos

Heo Sung-tae takes on the role of gangster and ringleader Jang Deok-su in Netflix's hit series Squid Game, and the show focuses on him being a bully, but you may be surprised to learn that his home life is oh-so different. Revealing his softer side, the actor clearly has a heart of gold unlike his on-set persona and in real-life he is a pet parent to two adorable cats.
WORLD
TVShowsAce

Courtney Waldrop Is Free At Last!

Sweet Home Sextuplets matriarch Courtney Waldrop goes on Instagram to share that she is free at last. What exactly is she free from? Keep reading to find out. Sweet Home Sextuplets Mom Courtney Waldrop is Free at Last. Recently, Courtney Waldrop takes to her Instagram to share some good news....
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Alan Ruck Says ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Was a “Pain in My Ass” for Years

Alan Ruck has a love-hate relationship with Ferris Bueller’s Day Off — which, for many years, was far more the latter emotion. A guest Thursday on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, the Succession star talked about his tumultuous career before nabbing a series of solid projects, including Speed and Spin City. Before he landed the role of Connor Roy on the award-winning HBO hit series, Ruck was best known for playing lovable goof Cameron Frye in the 1986 classic Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. As much as he loved the role and making the John Hughes film with his real-life pal and star...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears Makes Veiled Threat To Expose Family Secrets In Tell-All Interview, Declares 'Lord Have Mercy' On Their 'Souls'

As Britney Spears is slowly freeing herself from the conservatorship shackles she’s been locked in for nearly 13 years, the pop icon is finding her voice and speaking out. “I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in… and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake!!! For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end… and it never did!!!,” the “Toxic” songstress began a lengthy statement via Instagram on Friday, October 15.
CELEBRITIES
fridaythe13thfranchise.com

New Image Of Young Jason From Original Friday The 13th Revealed

The original Friday The 13th is a horror classic and benchmark film. The franchise’s most popular character was born in the film, but was just a bit player, appearing onscreen for just a few seconds. Jason Voorhees made his mark with the very brief appearance, however, and the filming of his infamous jump scare ending is still studied to this day.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy