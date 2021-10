Gas prices in Michigan have jumped 12 cents, setting a new 2021-high. Michigan drivers are currently paying an average of $3.33 per gallon of regular unleaded. According to AAA, that price is 14 cents more than this time last month and $1.20 more than this time last year. Michiganders are now paying an average of $50 for a 15-gallon tank of gas. That’s about $11 more than when prices were their highest last year.