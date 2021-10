One of Will Ferrell's most popular movies, Step Brothers, has hit Netflix and it has already shot to the top of the streamer's charts. The ever-quotable comedy is number 7 in Netflix's Top 10, and people are remembering all over again why they love the movie after all these years. Step Brothers came out in 2008, telling the story of Brennan (Ferrell) and Dale (John C. Reilly), two grown men who still live at home. When their parents (Mary Steenburgen and Richard Jenkins) end up getting married, these two losers instantly hate one another. However, they soon become best friends and decide that It might be time to start acting like adults.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO