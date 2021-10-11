CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

These work dresses are here to smarten up your return to the IRL office

By Alexandra Fullerton
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe haven't had to think about work dresses for a while. Sure, there were so many things we loved about WFH. A constant stream of snacks; a cat on your lap during Zooms; the opportunity to put a wash on in the middle of the day or disappear for a few moments’ self-care… But now offices are opening up, there is something so enticing about smartening up your *lewk* so we’ve found the best work dresses to help you ace your IRL office days. Making your purchases last longer is a priority (hi, sustainability) so with a few twists, you’ll also be able to style these babies up for after work drinks (remember them?!) or weekend wear, if you want.

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Glamour

Let Tracee Ellis Ross Show You Why the Blazer and No-Pants Combo Is Fall’s Hottest Trend

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Tracee Ellis Ross is the latest celebrity to participate in the fall's latest style trend: oversized jackets and [checks notes] no pants. Despite the traditionally cooler weather, the look has been making the rounds this season to great effect. Hailey Bieber and Beyoncé have both leaned into the trend in the past few weeks, from Bieber's signature street style to Beyoncé's elegant evening wear.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irl#Cos#Dress Code#Marks Spencer#Irl Office Days
Footwear News

Beyonce Owns the Red Carpet in a Black Velvet Corset Gown & Hidden Heels

Beyoncé is back on her top-of-the-line red carpet style game. The singer attended the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival last night, arriving alongside husband Jay-Z in a head-turning gown. The strapless design comes custom from designer Valdrin Sahiti, constructed over 10 days from a mix of silk and velvet with an interior touch of lycra to create a corseted silhouette. The asymmetric design included a dipping neckline and a floor-sweeping hem to tout. To keep the focus on her dress, Beyoncé complemented the look with a subtle glittering clutch bag and hidden black platforms...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Beyoncé Is a Modern-Day Tinkerbell in a Glittering Green Dress & Invisible Heels

Beyoncé is bringing glitz and glamour with her latest look. The “Crazy in Love” songstress gave a modern-day twist on Tinkerbell’s signature look, modeling a glittering green minidress complete with floral overlays. Vacationing on a yacht with husband Jay-Z, Beyoncé rounded out her look with a fruity citrus mini purse and cat-eye shades. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) To keep attention on her attire, the “Lemonade” creator opted for a see-through pump. PVC footwear rose to prominence in 2018 and has since become a staple on the celebrity style scene. Brands like Gianvito Rossi, Christian Louboutin...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Sourcing Journal

Trendalytics: Sheer, Chinos and Animal Prints Top Online Searches

Consumers starved for fashion during the Covid-19 pandemic are making up for lost time. Themes of extravagance and preppy fashion, as well as work attire, have continued to find their way into today’s top trends. Product intelligence company Trendalytics’ newly published report on consumer online searches further confirms the shift. Transparency isn’t just a hot topic for supply chains—it’s also an emerging women’s style that kicked off with Mugler’s sheer catsuits worn by pop stars like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé, who wore one on the December cover of British Vogue. The revealing look has traversed categories, with “naked shoes,” or footwear with...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Sparkles With Every Step in Crystal-Embellished Sandals & a Baby Blue One-Shoulder Dress for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker looked minimally glam while filming her upcoming show. The “Sex and the City” star is staying busy on set of the upcoming HBO Max reboot “And Just Like That” and has been seen all over the streets of NYC. On Thursday, the actress was filming in lower Manhattan wearing a one-shoulder baby blue midi dress that hit below her knees. The ruched, form-fitting style from Norma Kamali is available for $215 on Net-a Poter. Parker also added a white oversized blazer. She tied her hair up into a slicked bun and kept her jewelry minimal. For footwear, the “Hocus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Does Oversized Streetwear in Nike Jacket and Track Pants With Go-to Asics Sneakers

Bella Hadid proved yet again that nobody can pull off oversized street style like her when the model stepped out in NYC on Tuesday a few days after celebrating her 25th birthday. She paired a white graphic T-shirt with red and blue detailing with navy blue track pants. She threw an oversized navy blue button-up Nike jacket on top and carried a white canvas tote bag. She topped off her look with vintage-looking sunglasses. The runway star finished off the sporty look with black Asics Gel-Quantum Levitrack running sneakers that she wore a few times in London over the summer. The...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
Footwear News

4 Cute and Comfy adidas Outfits to Wear This Fall

Fall is officially here, which means it’s time to swap out your breezy sundresses and strappy sandals for some warmer pieces. And, if you’ve taken one glimpse at your closet to realize it’s currently in need of a major update, adidas has you covered with tons of stylish options for the season. Among its fall ’21 offerings, you’ll find everything from plush tracksuits to lightweight bombers and long-sleeved dresses to help you nail a cool street style aesthetic. Meanwhile, when temperatures really dip, you can reach for the brand’s equally coveted yet heftier alternatives like insulated puffer jackets, thick hoodies and...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Channels Vintage Glamour in a Feathered Dress & Glittering Sandals on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought classic glamour to the BFI London Film Festival this evening. Walking the red carpet for the premiere of her film “The Lost Daughter,” the actress tapped her go-to brand, Gucci, in a statement dress. The silhouette had a touch of everything from padded shoulders to mesh overlays and feathered cuffs, all coated in an endless fishnet structure of crystal embellishments. Johnson complimented the design with dangling silver earrings from Messika Jewelry as well. As for footwear, the glittering elements continued with Johnson’s pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals. The tan silhouette featured a pointed-toe base and a double strap across the toe as well as around the ankle. Measuring just over 4 inches in height, the Montecarlo silhouette from the brand retails for over $1,200. As for the “50 Shades of Gray” star herself, the outfit tonight taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands. Check out the gallery to see more of Dakota Johnson’s red carpet style throughout the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
InsideHook

16 Unstructured Blazers That Are Perfect for Your Return to the Office

If you’re anything like me, you’ve found yourself hurriedly thumbing through your closest in the rush of a workday morning, wishing you knew exactly what to wear. As a chronic over-dresser, my sensibilities leaned tie over T-shirt, but I couldn’t quite figure out how to make the dressy look work without repeating the blue-on-navy, white-on-beige button down and pant combo endlessly. Thankfully, I’ve recently stumbled across a semi-forgotten gem of officewear —the unstructured blazer — and it’s revolutionized my back-to-work mornings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
collegecandy.com

How To Dress For Your Body Type

We all know the struggle. Looking through magazines and scrolling through social media to see models wearing the cutest outfits. However, when you put on the same thing, it looks completely different. It makes you feel like there’s something wrong with your body. If nobody has told you yet, your body is not the problem! The model simply has a different body type than you. This is why it is key to dress for your body type, not others. Follow this guide for the inside scoop to feeling confident in what you wear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
coveteur.com

Textured Nail Art Is Here to Level Up Your Basic Manicure

Nail art is forever pushing design boundaries, and the latest textured nail trend is no different. The trend incorporates decorative, sometimes sculptural, elements in order to expand the art beyond the edges of the nail. Jessica Tong, celebrity nail artist, and Brittney Boyce, an L.A.-based nail artist and the founder of Nails of L.A., are two artists who are known for working with different lengths, textures, and materials to create show-stopping, one-of-a-kind designs. I reached out to Tong and Boyce to learn more about this trend, why it's grown more popular over the past year, and how to recreate these high-impact looks at home.
SKIN CARE
Footwear News

The Mini Skirt is Back — Here’s How to Wear the Trend Now Through Next Year

Throughout modern fashion history, there are a handful of garments that keep coming back through the trend cycle: jeans, blazers, A-line skirts, white oxfords, sailor pants, t-shirts, and the list goes on. But none have the provocation of the mini skirt, the singular item that manages to both excite and offend each time it reappears. The garment is officially back in action, after spring ’22 runways confirmed what was already being seen in real life this summer (on the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Willow Smith and more). Miu Miu seemed to best embody the mini skirt’s shock...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

Wrangler to Celebrate 75 Years with Outdoor-Themed Spring Collection

Nature remains a strong force in the wake of the pandemic, when the world turned to the outdoors to find relief from the isolating quarantine restrictions enforced around the globe. That same sentiment takes on a sartorial form in Wrangler’s Spring 2022 men’s and women’s collections, which specifically home in on the brand’s Western heritage and love of the outdoors in honor of the label’s 75th anniversary. Though the now Kontoor Brands-owned label had its early beginnings as Blue Bell, a workwear manufacturer, the Wrangler name was introduced in 1947 as a Western jeans brand. During a press preview this week, the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

The Best Blazers That Fit in with Weekend Plans and the Occasional Office Appearance

A blazer, much like a white dress shirt and a pair of dark jeans, is a menswear item that is the basis for dozens of outfits. You can find the best blazers for men that fit in with weekend plans and the occasional office appearance. Why? Because the best blazers for men can go with both jeans and trousers. But how do you know the best blazer for you? Normally, we’d suggest going into a store or consulting a tailor, but as there are times when you really need a blazer but can’t get to your favorite store, so shopping online...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy