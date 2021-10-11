Wind Advisory issued for Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Wind Advisory, from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.