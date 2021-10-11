Freeze Warning issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds at Pyramid Lake have decreased below advisory levels but north gusts up to 30 mph will continue to create 1 to 2 feet waves on the lake overnight into Tuesday morning.