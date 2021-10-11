CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freeze Warning issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds at Pyramid Lake have decreased below advisory levels but north gusts up to 30 mph will continue to create 1 to 2 feet waves on the lake overnight into Tuesday morning.

Freeze Warning issued for Antelope, Burt, Pierce by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antelope; Burt; Pierce FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...In Nebraska, Antelope, Pierce and Burt Counties. In Iowa, Monona County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
High Wind Warning issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 05:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING West winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts up to 50 MPH will remain possible through 8 AM MDT, continuing to decrease through the morning.
ENVIRONMENT
Hard Freeze Warning issued for San Rafael Swell, Sevier Valley, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-15 08:56:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-15 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: San Rafael Swell; Sevier Valley; Western Canyonlands; Western Uinta Basin HARD FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING Temperatures have risen above 28 degrees and no longer pose a threat to agriculture interests this morning. Therefore, this warning will expire at 9 am.
AGRICULTURE
Freeze Warning issued for Monona by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Monona FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Platte, Stanton, Cuming, Boone, Madison, Wayne and Thurston Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Preston, Preston by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 07:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-16 08:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Preston; Preston; Ridges of Eastern Monongalia and Northwestern Preston A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN MONONGALIA AND NORTHERN PRESTON COUNTIES THROUGH 815 AM EDT At 744 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Brookhaven, or 8 miles west of Kingwood, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Kingwood, Reedsville, Masontown, Albright, Valley Point, Gladesville, Hazelton, Cranesville, and Browns Chapel. This includes Interstate 68 in West Virginia between mile markers 25 and 31. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Freeze Warning issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
Freeze Warning issued for Nobles, Pipestone, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Nobles; Pipestone; Rock FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
Freeze Warning issued for Beadle, Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Miner, Moody, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 01:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Beadle; Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Miner; Moody; Sanborn FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
Freeze Warning issued for Phillips, Smith by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 00:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Phillips; Smith FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM CDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 28 to 32 degrees or expected by Saturday morning. For some areas, this may be a true killing freeze, if temperatures can remain in the upper 20s for a few hours. * WHERE...Portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM CDT Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PHILLIPS COUNTY, KS
Freeze Warning issued for Nobles, Pipestone, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Nobles; Pipestone; Rock FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
Freeze Warning issued for Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Grand Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...In Utah, Southeast Utah and Arches/Grand Flat. In Colorado, Grand Valley. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
Freeze Warning issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Eastern Kiowa County; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Lamar Vicinity, Prowers County; Las Animas Vicinity, Bent County; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Springfield Vicinity, Baca County; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Western Kiowa County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Southeastern Colorado Plains. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BACA COUNTY, CO
Freeze Warning issued for Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Lea County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Northern Lea County. * WHEN...Late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LEA COUNTY, NM
Freeze Warning issued for Monona by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 03:03:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Monona FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Colfax, Platte, Stanton, Cuming, Boone, Madison, Wayne and Thurston Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
MONONA COUNTY, IA
Freeze Warning issued for Big Stone, Traverse by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast South Dakota and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BIG STONE COUNTY, MN
Freeze Warning issued for Beadle, Brookings, Kingsbury, Lake, Miner, Moody, Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 01:43:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Beadle; Brookings; Kingsbury; Lake; Miner; Moody; Sanborn FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
Freeze Warning issued for Cimarron, Texas by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 05:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Cimarron; Texas FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron and Texas Counties. In Texas, Dallam, Deaf Smith, Hansford, Hartley, Oldham and Sherman Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
Freeze Warning issued for Grand Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 03:41:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Grand Valley FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28. * WHERE...In Utah, Arches/Grand Flat and Southeast Utah. In Colorado, Grand Valley. * WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
GRAND COUNTY, UT
Freeze Warning issued for Nobles, Pipestone, Rock by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 02:43:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-16 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Nobles; Pipestone; Rock FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of east central South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
Freeze Warning issued for Northern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-16 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-16 07:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Northern Lea County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM MDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Northern Lea County. * WHEN...Late tonight through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
LEA COUNTY, NM

