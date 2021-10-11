Lake Wind Advisory issued for Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 12:55:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR PYRAMID LAKE FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures in the upper teens to upper 20s expected overnight. For the Lake Wind Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Waves 2 to 4 feet. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. For the Lake Wind Advisory, from 8 AM to 9 PM PDT Today. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.