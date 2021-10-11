CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 02:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Check lake conditions before heading out and be prepared for a sudden increase in winds and wave heights. Consider postponing boating activities on the lake until a day with less wind. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FOR LAKE TAHOE * WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Waves 1 to 3 feet. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Small boats, kayaks and paddle boards will be prone to capsizing and should remain off lake waters until conditions improve.

alerts.weather.gov

#Lake Tahoe#Kayaks#Boating#Lake Wind Advisory#Greater Lake Tahoe Area#02 59 00
