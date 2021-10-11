Freeze Warning issued for Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Northern Washoe County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area; Northern Washoe County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper teens to upper 20s expected overnight. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Surprise Valley California, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area, Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties and Northern Washoe County. * WHEN...From 11 PM Tonight to 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.