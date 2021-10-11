CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barton County, MO

Tornado Warning issued for Barton, Dade, Jasper by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 04:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barton; Dade; Jasper The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Barton County in southwestern Missouri Northeastern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri Southwestern Dade County in southwestern Missouri * Until 500 AM CDT. * At 442 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles south of Golden City, or 14 miles northeast of Carthage, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Lockwood... Golden City Maple Grove... Dudenville TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

