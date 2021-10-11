CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wind Advisory issued for Mono by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. Target Area: Mono WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Mono County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

