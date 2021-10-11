CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lassen County, CA

Freeze Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 08:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 20s possible again tonight. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Northern Washoe County, Surprise Valley California, Lassen- Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
State
Nevada State
County
Lassen County, CA
County
Sierra County, CA
County
Modoc County, CA
County
Shasta County, CA
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Sierra#Plumbing#08 12 00

Comments / 0

Community Policy