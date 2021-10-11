Freeze Warning issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 08:12:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-13 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties; Surprise Valley California FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures 20s possible again tonight. * WHERE...Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake, Northern Washoe County, Surprise Valley California, Lassen- Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties, Greater Reno-Carson City- Minden Area and Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.