CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas County, CO

Fire Weather Watch issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE PALMER DIVIDE AND SOUTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 241 AND 247 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 241 and 247. * Timing...Noon to 8 pm Tuesday. Strong, gusty winds will develop by mid day Tuesday and continue into early evening. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum 15 to 20 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be conducive to the rapid spread of fires. Probability of ignition will increase. Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks, and abide by established fire restrictions.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Douglas County, CO
City
Elbert, CO
County
Lincoln County, CO
County
Elbert County, CO
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Weather Watch

Comments / 0

Community Policy