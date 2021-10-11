Fire Weather Watch issued for Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Southeast Elbert County Below 6000 Feet, South Lincoln County FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR THE PALMER DIVIDE AND SOUTHERN LINCOLN COUNTY...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 241 AND 247 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 241 and 247. * Timing...Noon to 8 pm Tuesday. Strong, gusty winds will develop by mid day Tuesday and continue into early evening. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...Minimum 15 to 20 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be conducive to the rapid spread of fires. Probability of ignition will increase. Avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks, and abide by established fire restrictions.