In offering his view on the topic of a former president asserting a valid claim of executive privilege, “Why Biden should win the privilege fight” [op-ed, Oct. 11], Laurent Sacharoff misrepresented the issue. This is not a matter of “opinion” at all; a president’s ability to invoke executive privilege does not end with their presidency, because the Supreme Court has conclusively said so, as the piece somewhat begrudgingly admitted.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO