MSA2062 Test Controller and HDD Failure

By sondavid
High Point Enterprise
 5 days ago

We would like to simulate the failure of controller and hard drive on HPE MSA2062. My question, how can we do that? has someone already done? jus Bestpractice. I just want to pull out a hard drive, see if everything works, and plug the hard drive back in. Unplug the...

community.hpe.com

#Hdd#Msa2062
