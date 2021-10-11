MSA2062 Test Controller and HDD Failure

I'm currently planning a deployment for some clients, still doing discovery of their current systems. I know they have two Lenovo Omnistack hosts present currently and the goal is to install two new HPE Gen10 nodes and retire the old ones after migrating the VM load, all under a single, shared VCenter instance. My question is around the Federation/Storage networking. I believe the existing legacy nodes are cross-connected 10Gb. Can I create a new cluster for the two HPE nodes, cross-connect them separately? So, single VCenter, Single VC Datacenter, 2 VC Clusters and no 10Gb switching? I believe this is the case but want to verify or I need to make a remediation plan to install new switches and uplift the 10Gb networking.

