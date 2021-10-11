eight-person bubble chairlift to elevate 'sunday river' ski resort in maine

Whenever my husband and I have family or friends come visit us in Portsmouth, we always offer to take our guests on a hike if they are into that kind of thing! My mother-in-law was visiting from New Jersey this past weekend and she was really interested in doing something active and penciling some leaf peeping in as well! We thought Mount Major would be the perfect spot since it is not too strenuous of a climb but the payoff is top notch! Plus the drive from Portsmouth to Alton is really pretty.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 4 DAYS AGO