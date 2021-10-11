CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
eight-person bubble chairlift to elevate 'sunday river' ski resort in maine

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘sunday river’ ski resort in maine, introduces the next generation of ‘jordan 8’ ski lifts to debut sometime in winter 2022-23. in a press release, the retreat describes the project as one of the most advanced chairlifts in the world, and the fastest 8-person chairlift in north america. formed by doppelmayr as a D-line design, the innovative lift features ergonomic heated seats, weather-blocking bubble covers, with a particular ability to withstand strong winds.

