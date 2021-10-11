Unseasonably warm Monday, getting muggier as the day goes on

PITTSBURGH — You can keep the fall wardrobe packed away again this week as temperatures will be well above normal for the middle of October.

Temperatures will jump from the upper 50s to the upper 70s during the day Monday with a mix of sun and clouds.

It will be a bit muggy during the day adding to the sweat factor.

Most of the week will be dry with only a few spotty showers possible Tuesday and a better chance of rain by the end of the week. Autumn temps won’t arrive until the weekend when a change in the overall weather pattern will finally move into the area.

