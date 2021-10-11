Joe Starkey: Score that round for Ben Roethlisberger
It might seem silly to make every game a referendum on Ben Roethlisberger, but let’s be honest here: Every game is a referendum on Ben Roethlisberger. That’s what happens when you’re 39, you’re struggling in a new offense, you’re losing your freedom within that offense and you’re the only player in the NFL to appear on the injury list with not one but two injuries (Roethlisberger was listed with hip and pectoral injuries).www.thenewstribune.com
