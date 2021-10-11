Game Trailers: Metroid Dread a detailed look at the technology

Samus Aran is lost and afraid. Then again, maybe I'm projecting here – 13 hours with Metroid Dread can have that effect. Because after 35 years of hunting bounties across the galaxy, I can't imagine that Samus would be afraid of anything that ZDR has to throw at her, not after surviving the horrors of planet Zebes in Super Metroid and the BSL Station orbiting SR388 in Metroid Fusion. And Samus doesn't get lost, she knows that every step taken will bring her ever closer to reaching her next unknowable, intended destination. We've taken all of these adventures together over the years, but here I am all the same, spending much of this new adventure lost and afraid.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO