MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Showers and thunderstorms will track across East Mississippi and West Alabama tonight. Some storms may be heavy, but severe storms are not expected. A line of storms ahead of an approaching cold front will track from northwest to southeast across our area between 10 PM and 4 AM. The exact timing can vary a little depending on your exact location, but the storms will arrive as listed below:

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 15 HOURS AGO