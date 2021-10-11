CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chinese coal prices hit record high and power cuts continue

By Laura He
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Flooding in northern China is hitting a major coal production center hard, sending coal prices soaring and complicating efforts by Beijing to tackle ongoing power shortages.

