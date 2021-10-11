CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Singapore's smart green pavilion at Dubai Expo

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Singapore’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is a vision of green innovation.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

How space researchers knew that 90-year-old William Shatner didn't have to worry about his age

New York (CNN Business) — William Shatner, the 90-year-old actor of "Star Trek" fame, endured a 10-minute, rocket-powered ride to the edge of space, which put his body through crushing g-forces that his fellow passengers described as face-bending — only to step out of the vehicle and immediately begin waxing poetic about the experience and dodging a champagne shower.
ASTRONOMY
Dezeen

Carlo Ratti tops Italy Pavilion at Dubai Expo with trio of boats

Italian studio Carlo Ratti Associati has created a building that aims to investigate reusable materials and natural cooling for the Italy Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020. Designed by Carlo Ratti Associati, architect Italo Rota, with architect Matteo Gatto and multidisciplinary studio F&M Ingegneria, the pavilion is topped with three boat hulls and surrounded by a curtain made from 70 kilometres of rope manufactured from recycled plastic.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expo 2020#Innovation
ArchDaily

Finland's Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Evokes the Country's Strong Connection with Nature

The Finnish Pavilion for Expo 2020 Dubai showcases the country's deep connection with nature and sustainability, contributing to its high quality of life. Titled "Snow Cape", the pavilion designed by JKMM Architects subtly evokes Finnish natural settings through materiality and atmosphere while embodying the principles of circular economy championed by the Nordic country. The structure with its tent-like entrance creates a point of commonality, reminding of Finland's nomadic heritage, as well as the Arabic text.
EUROPE
blooloop.com

Expo 2020 Dubai opens Eden Project-designed Terra pavilion

Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion, a groundbreaking visitor experience co-designed by the Eden Project, has opened as part of Expo 2020 Dubai in the UAE. Terra is the first Eden-designed experience to open to the public outside the project’s home in Cornwall, UK. Eden Project International co-led the landscape design and visitor experience alongside partners Grimshaw, Thinc Design and Expo 2020 Dubai.
TERRA, UT
Dezeen

Foster + Partners wraps Dubai Expo Mobility Pavilion in stainless steel fins

UK studio Foster + Partners has designed a trefoil-shaped pavilion to anchor the mobility district at the Dubai Expo. Named Alif after the first letter of the Arabic alphabet, the mobility pavilion stands at one of the main entrances to the site, which is marked by an Asif Khan-designed gateway. Its name was chosen to symbolise the start of the process of movement.
WORLD
Dezeen

V8 Architects' Dutch Biotope pavilion generates water and food at Dubai Expo

Dutch practice V8 Architects has created a pavilion with its own enclosed water, energy and food system and a leave-no-trace philosophy as the Netherlands' contribution to Expo 2020 Dubai. Located in the Expo's sustainability district, the Dutch Biotope pavilion features an integrated water, energy and food system, with technology that...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Dubai
Country
Singapore
Dezeen

Grimshaw tops Dubai Expo Sustainability Pavilion with giant "energy tree"

UK studio Grimshaw has designed a pavilion topped with a 135-metre-wide, solar-panel-covered canopy to anchor the sustainability district at the Dubai Expo. Named Terra, the pavilion stands at one of the main entrances to the site and generates all its own water and energy. Designed as the main permanent building...
WORLD
Reuters

Singapore, Netherlands marry nature and technology at Dubai Expo

DUBAI (Reuters) - Amid the soaring temperatures of the United Arab Emirates, visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai can take refuge at the Singapore pavilion’s mini rainforest. With 80,000 plants from 170 different species, the multi-layered structure is a green oasis amid the arid desert climate. A self-sufficient ecosystem, the hanging gardens and vertical plant walls help keep temperatures down, aided by a robot prototype designed to monitor humidity levels and plant health.
CORONAVIRUS
Dezeen

OOS turns Swiss Pavilion into giant mirror at Dubai Expo

Zürich-based architecture studio OOS has covered the front of the Swiss Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 with a giant mirror. Set alongside a giant red carpet, the pavilion is named Reflections and aims to make visitors think about the image of Switzerland. "The meaning lies in the reflection," explained Christoph...
WORLD
ArchDaily

The Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai Creates a New Temporary Biotope in the Desert

The Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai proposes a circular climate system that harvests water, energy, manufactures rain and produces food, creating a temporary biotope that embodies the fusion between art, architecture and technology. Designed by V8 Architects, with a visitor experience curated by Kossmanndejong, the pavilion creates a multi-sensory narrative around natural phenomena. Industrial materials like metal sheets, steel tubes, ducts and pipes blend unexpectedly with vegetation and textile fabrics to create a spatial journey culminating in a centrepiece that provides a tranquil stop amidst the bustle of the Expo.
WORLD
Dezeen

AGi Architects arranges Dubai Expo Opportunity Pavilion around covered plaza

Spanish-Kuwaiti studio AGi Architects has created a pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai that is built around a covered plaza that acts as a place where people can gather. Named Mission Possible, the pavilion anchors the Opportunity District – one of the expo's three main districts alongside Mobility and Sustainability. A...
WORLD
Derrick

Amid turmoil, Afghanistan pavilion arrives at Dubai's Expo

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — When Afghanistan's president was killed in a Communist coup in 1978 and the country plunged into violent chaos, Mohammed Omer Rahimy bundled up his family’s treasures and fled to Vienna. More than 40 years later, amid yet another violent upheaval in his home country,...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Bali reopens to international flights but no tourists in sight

Bali reopened to international flights from select countries on Thursday, including China, Japan and France, as the pandemic-struck Indonesian holiday island took a step toward welcoming back tourists. The partial reopening, however, does not include Australians -- a key source of the millions of tourists who flocked to the palm-fringed island before the pandemic.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

Bali now open to tourists from 19 countries

Indonesia's Bali and Riau Islands are reopening to visitors from 19 countries starting Thursday, according to the country's Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan.
LIFESTYLE
Travel + Leisure

This Luxurious Private Island in the Maldives Is Now Offering a Wellness Buyout Package for $85,000 a Night

Ithaafushi, the largest private island in the Maldives, can now be all yours for a wellness getaway unlike any other. Sprawled across 32,000 square meters in the heart of the Indian Ocean, the island offers luxury experiences that know no bounds. This begins before guests even arrive, thanks to a 40-minute private yacht ride to the island. During this time, visitors will be greeted by a personal concierge who remains on hand to attend to every whim.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

Stocks soar as America's biggest banks are booming

New York (CNN Business) — Several of America's largest financial firms reported strong earnings and revenue Thursday thanks to solid demand for loans, better credit quality and a boom in mergers and initial public offerings. Morgan Stanley (MS), Citigroup (C), Bank of America (BAC) and even troubled Wells Fargo (WFC)...
STOCKS
CNN

CNN

680K+
Followers
106K+
Post
560M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy