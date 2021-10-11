Singapore's smart green pavilion at Dubai Expo

Ithaafushi, the largest private island in the Maldives, can now be all yours for a wellness getaway unlike any other. Sprawled across 32,000 square meters in the heart of the Indian Ocean, the island offers luxury experiences that know no bounds. This begins before guests even arrive, thanks to a 40-minute private yacht ride to the island. During this time, visitors will be greeted by a personal concierge who remains on hand to attend to every whim.

