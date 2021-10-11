CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grays Harbor County, WA

Frost Advisory issued for East Puget Sound Lowlands, Hood Canal Area by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Puget Sound Lowlands; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Tacoma Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands and Southwest Interior. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
