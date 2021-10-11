Frost Advisory issued for East Puget Sound Lowlands, Hood Canal Area by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 09:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Puget Sound Lowlands; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Tacoma Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Hood Canal Area, East Puget Sound Lowlands and Southwest Interior. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov
