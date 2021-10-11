CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Androscoggin County, ME

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Somerset, Kennebec, Northern Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 05:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Somerset; Kennebec; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Kennebec, Southern Somerset, Androscoggin, Central Somerset, Northern Franklin, Northern Oxford, Southern Franklin and Southern Oxford Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog have developed across inland portions of western and central Maine, including the Lakes Region. Those out traveling this morning should use caution if they encounter dense fog. The visibility could also vary widely as you travel across the region.

