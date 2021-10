Daniil Trifonov, recently named OPUS KLASSIK 2021 Instrumentalist of the Year/Piano, released his new solo recording, Bach: The Art of Life, today. The album is centred around Johann Sebastian Bach’s late masterpiece, The Art of Fugue, and reflects Trifonov’s insight into the family life and music of one of the greatest composers of all time. Daniil Trifonov explained, “This album is, in many ways, about love: the romantic love between Johann Sebastian and his first and second wives; familial love between parents and their children; and love for the Creator.”

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO