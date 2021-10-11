Jake Chisholm named PFL Offensive Player of the Week

Dayton Flyer Football

DAYTON — Dayton Flyer senior running back Jake Chisholm has been named Pioneer Football League (PFL) Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Dayton’s 28-10 win at Drake Saturday afternoon. He ran 34 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns, 112 of those yards came in the second half.

Chisholm carried the ball 14 of UD’s final 15 plays for 64 yards including a ten-yard touchdown run with over four minutes remaining to seal the win. His 34 carries are the most in the PFL this season and the third most in FCS.

The Flyers will be back in action on Saturday, October 16th, when they host Marist at Welcome Stadium. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:30 am, kickoff is at 12 noon with Larry Hansgen and Mike Kelly on the home of the Flyers; 1290 and 95-7, WHIO. You can also hear the game online here at WHIO.com.

