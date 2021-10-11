CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Jake Chisholm named PFL Offensive Player of the Week

By John Tisdell
 5 days ago
Dayton Flyer Football

DAYTON — Dayton Flyer senior running back Jake Chisholm has been named Pioneer Football League (PFL) Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Dayton’s 28-10 win at Drake Saturday afternoon. He ran 34 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns, 112 of those yards came in the second half.

  For more Dayton Flyer news, visit the Home of the Flyers Facebook page.

Chisholm carried the ball 14 of UD’s final 15 plays for 64 yards including a ten-yard touchdown run with over four minutes remaining to seal the win. His 34 carries are the most in the PFL this season and the third most in FCS.

The Flyers will be back in action on Saturday, October 16th, when they host Marist at Welcome Stadium. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:30 am, kickoff is at 12 noon with Larry Hansgen and Mike Kelly on the home of the Flyers; 1290 and 95-7, WHIO. You can also hear the game online here at WHIO.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WHIO Dayton

QBs, big names plentiful among injured early in NFL season

About a third of the starting quarterbacks have already missed time because of injuries, and Richard Sherman’s return to the NFL was hastened by Tampa Bay’s need at cornerback. And now Sherman is hurt. There are big names aplenty among the early-season strains and sprains, or worse. Quarterback Daniel Jones...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

Cardinals acquire tight end Zach Ertz in trade with Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Zach Ertz had the unique opportunity to play one more game in Philadelphia, knowing he would be traded to the Arizona Cardinals. He scored a touchdown, spiked the ball and cried for 30 minutes at his locker after the Eagles lost to Tampa Bay on Thursday night.
NFL
WHIO Dayton

Chicago uses stellar defensive effort to rout Phoenix 86-50

CHICAGO — (AP) — Kahleah Copper provided the offense and the Chicago Sky used a dominant defensive effort to move within a win of the franchise’s first WNBA championship. Copper scored 20 of her 22 points in the first half and Chicago routed the Phoenix Mercury 86-50 on Friday night...
NBA
WHIO Dayton

No. 9 Oregon holds off tenacious California 24-17

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Quarterback Anthony Brown shut out the noise to lead Oregon to a fourth-quarter comeback, then let the defense seal a victory over California. Brown scored on an 11-yard keeper with 4:50 left and the ninth-ranked Ducks held off surprisingly tenacious Cal 24-17 on Friday night.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Seahawks put Russell Wilson, Chris Carson on injured reserve

RENTON, Wash. — (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks placed quarterback Russell Wilson and running back Chris Carson on injured reserve Friday, a move that will keep both players out until at least mid-November. Coach Pete Carroll had said earlier in the day that Wilson would be placed on IR and...
NFL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

