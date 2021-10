The Scappoose Democrat says she wants to offer a choice beyond 'left-wing liberal' and 'right-wing Trump apologist.'Betsy Johnson, a moderate Democratic state senator from Scappoose, announced Thursday she is running for governor in 2022 as an independent. Johnson, a member of the Oregon Legislature since 2001, said in an announcement Thursday, Oct. 14, that she hoped her candidacy would offer an option between the current Democratic and Republican choices. "Having to choose between another left-wing liberal promising more of the same or a right-wing Trump apologist is no choice at all," she said in the statement. "Oregonians deserve better than...

SCAPPOOSE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO