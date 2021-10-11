Volusia, Flagler report fewer new COVID cases in schools; Volusia makes masks optional for adults
The Volusia and Flagler county school districts reported 121 new cases of COVID this week — fewer than any week this school year. In light of the downward trending case numbers, Volusia County Superintendent Scott Fritz notified staff members via email that masks are now optional for adults on campuses. Previously, adults were required to wear them although students had the option to opt out of the rule.www.news-journalonline.com
Comments / 2