CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chiefs defense again a let-down in 38-20 loss to Bills

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs defense was once again abysmal in a 38-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in a rematch of the AFC title game. The defense watched the Kansas City offense turn the ball over four times without forcing one of their own. They gave up 315 yards through the air, 121 on the ground and 8.1 yards per play. And the Kansas City defense could not make a stop when the offense scored in the fourth quarter to make it a two-possession game.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

7 NFL Starters Likely to Lose Their Jobs Soon

While coaches resist the urge to hit the panic button amid a slow start to the season, they'll make necessary changes to pull their teams out of a rut or replace a weak link on the roster. Every week, clubs have to tweak starting lineups because of injuries, but in...
NFL
WGR550

Capaccio: Arrow Up/Arrow Down: Bills at Chiefs

There are a lot of arrows to get to after the Bills big 38-20 victory over the two time defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. Let's get to them and for the fourth week in a row, we get to start with those pointing up. ARROW UP. • Leslie Frazier.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 3 unsung heroes from 38-20 win over the Kansas City Chiefs

Who were the unsung heroes for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 against the Chiefs?. The Buffalo Bills had one of the more impressive wins in recent memory when they beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a final score of 38-20 on Sunday Night Football. The reason for the win was due in large part to big performances from their stars like Josh Allen, Micah Hyde and Tre’Davious White.
NFL
KVOE

Buffalo Bills defeat Chiefs 38-20

The Buffalo Bills defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 Sunday night. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said they were outplayed by the Bills. It was not a good night for the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, he threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns, one to Byron Pringle and one to Travis Kelce. He also threw two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown and a lost fumble — three of his team’s four turnovers.
NFL
KSNT News

Bills hand Chiefs third loss of the season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT)- The Chiefs lost to the Bills at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday night. It’s the third loss of the season for the Chiefs, who now sit at 2-3. The Chiefs grabbed an early lead with a field goal after a long opening drive but didn’t hold it for long. Josh Allen ran for […]
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap Sports#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Afc
NBC Sports

Sunday Night Football: Bills make a statement with 38-20 victory over Chiefs

The Bills spent a lot of time during the offseason coming up with ways to close the gap between themselves and the Chiefs in the AFC. After Sunday’s Week Five result, it’s safe to say Buffalo accomplished that mission. The Bills made a clear statement that they are among AFC’s...
NFL
Kansas City Star

Allen, Bills beat Chiefs 38-20 in AFC title game rematch

Bills quarterback Josh Allen scrambled to the left on the mushy turf in Arrowhead Stadium, saw the Chiefs defensive back go low for the tackle and made like an Olympian by leaping over him for a first down. Apropos as Buffalo finally cleared one of its biggest hurdles in the...
NFL
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 7 Quick thoughts on their 38-20 win over the Chiefs

These were some quick thoughts from the Buffalo Bills blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 5. The last time the Buffalo Bills were in Arrowhead Stadium, they were watching confetti fall as the Chiefs were celebrating an AFC Championship victory and earning a trip to the Super Bowl. While a trip to the Super Bowl wasn’t on the line Sunday night, this was a great win for the Buffalo Bills as they were able to officially close the chapter on last season with a 38-20 win over the Chiefs.
NFL
chatsports.com

Final score: Chiefs rolled by Bills, lose 38-20 on Sunday Night Football

For the fourth time in the last six games, the Kansas City Chiefs have lost. For the second time in that span, it was a blowout. The Buffalo Bills came into Arrowhead Stadium and stifled the Chiefs’ offense, forcing four turnovers and holding them to 13 points until late in the fourth quarter — all on the way to a 38-20 victory..
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
wesb.com

Bills Batter Chiefs 38-20 On 100.1 The HERO

The Buffalo Bills battered the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 last night in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship game on 100.1 The HERO. Josh Allen finished the night 15 of 26 passing for 315 yards and 3 touchdowns with no interceptions. He also added 59 yards and a score on the ground.
NFL
News 4 Buffalo

Bills crush the Chiefs 38-20

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIVB) — Not even a lightning delay could stop the Buffalo Bills from finally getting revenge on the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of the 2020 AFC Championship game on Sunday Night Football. The Bills finished with a 38-20 victory over the Chiefs, and it was all Buffalo the entire time. […]
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Chiefs' Week 5 loss to Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs had a flat performance on Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5. They got embarrassed on their home turf, on both sides of the ball. There are no moral victories to be had either. The offense regressed, the defense regressed and the playcalling didn’t help out either side until it was too late.
NFL
Buffalo Rumblings

Buffalo Bills 38, Kansas City Chiefs 20: Rapid recap and notes

The Buffalo Bills are the winners of a much-hyped showdown of AFC heavyweights, heading into Arrowhead Stadium and KO-ing the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20. Buffalo’s defense showed that its early success could be sustained against one of the league’s hottest offenses, and Josh Allen stepped up under pressure to keep putting points on the board from start to finish.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy