LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID-19 vaccination shot numbers are heading in the right direction at Michigan State University. MSU is reporting nearly 90% of students, staff, and faculty are vaccinated against COVID-19. Over the summer, the university issued a vaccine and mask mandate. That led to confusion as a lot of people were initially concerned they couldn’t get fully protected with two shots, to meet the Aug. 31 deadline.