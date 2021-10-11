Brandon Staley: Browns were smart, we didn’t think they could pull Austin Ekeler into the end zone
A strange situation unfolded late in the Chargers’ win over the Browns on Sunday: Trailing 42-41, the Chargers had first-and-goal with 1:31 remaining in the game and the Browns were out of timeouts, so the Chargers decided to simply run out the clock until they could kick the game-winning field goal as time expired. Unfortunately, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler scored a touchdown that he didn’t want to score.profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
