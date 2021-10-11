Brandon Staley: Browns were smart, we didn’t think they could pull Austin Ekeler into the end zone

Ekeler rushed 15 times for 117 yards and a touchdown, and caught three of five targets for 28 yards and another touchdown, in Monday night's 28-14 win over the Raiders. Ekeler's dynamic, dual-threat ability was on display, as he ran well between the tackles, showed shiftiness in the open field and caught the ball out of the backfield. The veteran's first score came on a 14-yard wheel route in the second quarter, then Ekeler powered his way to an 11-yard touchdown rush in the fourth. The versatile tailback has now topped 100 scrimmage yards in three straight games, with Monday's performance comfortably marking his best of the campaign thus far. With four TDs in four contests to boot, Ekeler rides excellent form into a matchup against the Browns in Week 5.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO