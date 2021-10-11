More Southwest flights delayed out of KCI

More Southwest flights were delayed out of Kansas City International Airport Monday morning.

At least six flights were delayed, according to flykci.com , a website where travelers can check their flight status.

According to Flight Aware , more than 300 flights nationwide are canceled for Monday as of 4:30 a.m.

That's only a fraction of the flights canceled on Sunday nationwide.

The airline has said the cancellations are a combination of bad weather, air traffic control issues and a shortage of available staff.

Travelers should continue to check with the airline or flykci.com to see if their flight has been delayed.

