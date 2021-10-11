More Southwest flights delayed out of KCI
More Southwest flights were delayed out of Kansas City International Airport Monday morning.
At least six flights were delayed, according to flykci.com , a website where travelers can check their flight status.
According to Flight Aware , more than 300 flights nationwide are canceled for Monday as of 4:30 a.m.
That's only a fraction of the flights canceled on Sunday nationwide.
The airline has said the cancellations are a combination of bad weather, air traffic control issues and a shortage of available staff.
Travelers should continue to check with the airline or flykci.com to see if their flight has been delayed.
