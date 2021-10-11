CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

Infographic: Tesla Sets New Annual Delivery Record By Third Quarter

By Felix Richter
International Business Times
 5 days ago

Tesla announced at its annual meeting that it would in fact move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Fremont, California. While CEO Elon Musk pointed out that operations in Texas and California were both continuing to grow, he named the lower cost of living for employees in Texas as one of the reasons for the move. Musk himself had relocated to Texas in December. The state is also home to a launch site of one of Musk's other companies, Space X.

