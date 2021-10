A resident called police at 6:11 p.m. Oct. 13 to say that someone had taken a credit card from his mailbox and activated it, charging $1,100. He was refunded that money. However, he had just seen the thief walking on Sprague Road toward Columbia Road. The caller said the woman is in her 30s and has blond hair and a long-sleeve tattoo on her arm. He recognized her from a video he viewed when she used his card.

OLMSTED FALLS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO