Leaked Fujifilm Instax Wide printer could be the best retro smartphone accessory
Fujifilm has finally made a smartphone printer that produces retro photos in its largest Instax Wide format, according to the latest leaks. Fuji Rumors has spotted that the Fujifilm Instax Wide Link printer has now gone up for pre-order at some stores, including Jessops in the UK – although those links now appear to have been taken down. This follows an earlier reveal from serial leaker Nokishita on October 8.www.techradar.com
Comments / 0