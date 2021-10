Porsche’s air-cooled swan song was sung by the 993 series, made from 1994 to 1998—the last of the air-and-oil 911s. That these cars have achieved cult status is no surprise; they were the most refined, powerful and—for many Porschephiles—beautiful of all 911s, although a topic of some debate for those attracted to the curvaceous front fenders of the original model. North America got some interesting 993 model variants, including the Turbo S, but Porsche never saw fit to bring the sporting 993 RS to the US. Rarer still are the Carrera Cup race cars like the 1995 Porsche 993 Cup 3.8...

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO