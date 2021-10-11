Chinese state media calls for closure of gaming restrictions
A state-owned newspaper in China has drawn attention to loopholes in the government's recently-introduced restrictions for online gaming and urged for them to be closed. Reuters cites an article in the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Communist Party, that identifies methods by which children under 18 are still able to play online outside their allotted hours, claiming this should be stopped to "prevent addiction."www.gamesindustry.biz
Comments / 1