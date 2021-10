Jorge Masvidal responded after Leon Edwards accused him of turning down a UFC fight: “I fought for the belt twice. Why would I fight you?”. Masvidal has not fought since being knocked out by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 261 back in April. Following that fight, Masvidal has been connected to matchups against the likes of fellow welterweight contenders in Edwards and Gilbert Burns, but so far, he has not been booked for a fight. And if you ask Masvidal, when he does eventually step back into the Octagon, he won’t be fighting against Edwards next.

UFC ・ 12 DAYS AGO