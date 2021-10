After releasing different playback speeds for audio messages, WhatsApp is now working on a global voice message player for its app. According to always reliable WABetaInfo, the global voice message player “allows listening to voice messages when you leave chats. It’s called global because it’s pinned to the top of the application. It’s always visible when you open any section of the app and it’s possible to pause and dismiss the voice message at any time.”

CELL PHONES ・ 11 DAYS AGO