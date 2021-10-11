CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Why No-Code Artificial Intelligence Can Help You and Your Business Thrive

By Young Entrepreneur Council
Inc.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven if you're not familiar with artificial intelligence (AI), you probably know that it's a hot topic. You might have even seen some of your favorite brands testing out new ways to use AI in their products and services. In fact, there is so much interest in AI right now...

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

5 Ways AI Can Help Small Business Owners Thrive in the New Normal

Businesses aren’t always prepared for unexpected events, especially small businesses and startups. That became evident when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. In fact, one report states that 41% of African American businesses in the U.S. failed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some businesses survived—even thrived—during the pandemic because they embraced artificial...
SMALL BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

How algorithmic business thinking can help your team problem-solve

Companies have a new toolkit for solving complex problems in teams that borrows its approach from computer science, according to MIT Sloan. Getting started with a complex problem can seem daunting. Figuring out how to approach the task at hand can be one of the hardest parts of the challenge. Algorithmic business thinking, though, can help teams tackle these issues and communicate to solve problems.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
foodlogistics.com

How Artificial Intelligence Can Break the Global CPG Bottleneck

The shelves are bare for consumer packaged goods (CPG) firms. Ongoing disruption to global supply chains continues to hurt food companies’ ability to meet consumer demand for products. How might artificial intelligence (AI) helps CPG companies fight through the bottleneck?. The problem. Most CPG companies are wrestling with a compelling...
TECHNOLOGY
New Haven Register

China publishes code of ethics to regulate Artificial Intelligence, what would Isaac Asimov say?

China's Ministry of Science and Technology published a code of ethics that aims to regulate existing or developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) models. With this, the Asian country is ahead of Europe, which already had a prototype regulation in the same sense. The guidelines of the Chinese guide prioritize the 'full power of decision' of humans over machines, very much in line with the laws of robotics of the writer Isaac Asimov .
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Models#Deep Learning#Innovation#Ai#Cb Insights#Tensorflow#Keras
MySanAntonio

20 questions to help you validate your business idea

A fundamental part of planning any business idea is user validation. Validation is simply understood as knowing how feasible and necessary your idea is for end users. These can be categorized into 2: problem validation and solution validation . I. Problem validation. The main goal is to understand the context...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

3 Crucial Takeaways I Learned When Launching a Product In a New Category

Entering a new product category isn't a continuation of business-as-usual. It's a major change, and it must be defined by reinvention. Think of it as a film sequel. The best sequels don't simply reuse the formula that made the originals successful. They add something novel, they reconfigure the form, they show us why the story is worth more of our time.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Software
thedailymiaminews.com

These Great Marketing Tips Will Help You Get Your Business Noticed

These Great Marketing Tips Will Help You Get Your Business Noticed. Social media marketing is one of the most effective ways companies can market their products and business. This is a new area that has yet to be explored. It is extremely cost-effective to use social media sites as part of a company’s marketing strategy. Social media offers tremendous potential for business, despite its high cost. This article contains valuable advice on how to use these sites to increase your business’s visibility.
ECONOMY
Inc.com

The One Essential Skill You're Not Interviewing For

We're all in a war for talent these days, which makes it harder than ever to find A players to add to your team. Many of us use all kinds of analytical tools to help identify high performers such as psychological, intellectual, and skills testing, on top of a battery of interviews to see how a potential new employee will fit in with the team.
JOBS
comptia.org

Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity Operations

It’s a well-known fact that the cybersecurity industry faces a dramatic shortage of talented professionals with the necessary knowledge and skills. Due to a limited pool of cybersecurity resources, organizations are applying artificial intelligence (AI) to automate routine tasks. Leveraging AI for cybersecurity operations frees up cybersecurity professionals to focus...
SOFTWARE
Forbes

Core Values: What They Are, Why They Matter And How They Can Transform Your Business

Anyone can go to Google and search the meaning of core values, but here’s the basic gist:. A company’s core values are the root values and beliefs which form the basis on which the organization and its employees operate from. They ultimately serve as the “guiding light” that steers the company’s attitude and behavior towards others.
ECONOMY
goodmenproject.com

Why You Should Consider Hiring a Virtual Assistant for Your Business

— Nowadays, more and more businesses have shifted their operations online. This means that their approach is either entirely digital or using the hybrid paradigm by using a combination of office and physical work and remote working. Doing this has many advantages. However, there can be a downside to using the digital approach and working on a remote basis. If not done correctly, miscommunication issues may appear.
SMALL BUSINESS
Inc.com

Why Trust Is the Top Requirement for Building and Growing Your Company (and How to Prioritize It)

What's more important for your company: growth or trust?. If you said the former, you're not alone. Organic growth is overwhelmingly the top goal for business executives, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers's 24th annual global survey of CEOs. It's what 88 percent of U.S. company heads and 73 percent of global leaders reported as their No. 1 priority for 2021.
ECONOMY
Forbes

Five Ways Legal Teams Can Begin To Leverage Artificial Intelligence

Phil Sokowicz is the co-founder and Managing Director of the legal tech company helpcheck, providing people with easy access to justice. We’ve seen artificial intelligence technology deployed across a number of industries, making it possible to complete laborious tasks with more speed, accuracy and efficiency. The legal sector is no different. As more firms lean into digital innovation and the use of AI to automate day-to-day tasks, AI is capable of improving services and increasing productivity there too.
TECHNOLOGY
Inc.com

Michael Dell Explains the Biggest Risk He Ever Took

One of America's best-known entrepreneurs, Michael Dell, founded his eponymous company out of a University of Texas dorm room. More than three decades later, he's led the computer technology business through multiple transformations, including taking it public, then private again, before undergoing an acquisition that would change everything, again. Dell...
BUSINESS
loc.gov

Artificial Intelligence: The Copyright Connection

The following is a guest post by Whitney Levandusky, Supervisory Copyright Claims Attorney in the Office of the General Counsel. Artificial intelligence (AI)—machine learning systems set to accomplish tasks—has captivated the public, filled headlines, and prompted new and broad policy discussions. AI, however, is nothing new, with the term “artificial intelligence” coined in the 1950s. Research and investment in AI rises and falls through “summers” and “winters,” but you can see the pull of AI problems and solutions in such wide-ranging applications as government administration—the U.S. Postal Service implemented a machine learning system to read handwritten mailing addresses in 1997—and entertainment—an AI system has won Jeopardy, and the topic is a central concern in a Steven Spielberg movie.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy