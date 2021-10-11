CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AndaSeat Launches NAVI Edition Premium Gaming Chair

Cover picture for the articlePaying tribute to one of the world’s greatest esports teams, AndaSeat has now teamed up with NAVI to create a special themed edition of its premium gaming chairs. Coming in the team’s signature colors, the latest offering is available in both a sleek black or sporty yellow colorway. The chair itself is designed with exceptional ergonomics in mind, utilizing the peripheral company’s patent-pending Re-DenseAD+ Moulded Foam as well as its AD+ design to create a seating option that perfectly fits your body. 4D armrests provide for even more customizable comfort, while its TitanSteelAD+ framework, Oc-TopsAD+ aluminum base and 60mm PU-covered wheels ensure durability and allow the chair to recline from 90° to 160° for more than 100,000 cycles.

