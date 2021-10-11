AndaSeat Launches NAVI Edition Premium Gaming Chair
Paying tribute to one of the world’s greatest esports teams, AndaSeat has now teamed up with NAVI to create a special themed edition of its premium gaming chairs. Coming in the team’s signature colors, the latest offering is available in both a sleek black or sporty yellow colorway. The chair itself is designed with exceptional ergonomics in mind, utilizing the peripheral company’s patent-pending Re-DenseAD+ Moulded Foam as well as its AD+ design to create a seating option that perfectly fits your body. 4D armrests provide for even more customizable comfort, while its TitanSteelAD+ framework, Oc-TopsAD+ aluminum base and 60mm PU-covered wheels ensure durability and allow the chair to recline from 90° to 160° for more than 100,000 cycles.hypebeast.com
