Louis Vuitton Reimagines Les Extraits Fragrance Collection With Architect Frank Gehry

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresents the Les Extraits Fragrance Collection featuring visual design by architect Frank Gehry, and scents formulated by Louis Vuitton’s Master Perfumer Cavallier Belletrud. Frank Gehry is a Canadian-American architect and designer renowned for his audacious and spectacular buildings which have garnered numerous accolades and global recognition. His long list of...

