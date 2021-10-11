CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor aims dig at Dustin Poirier after lauding Fury vs Wilder 3

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kqR8q_0cNUiGOu00

Conor McGregor has appeared to sneak a dig at UFC rival Dustin Poirier into his assessment of Tyson Fury’s knockout victory over Deontay Wilder.

McGregor praised both Fury and Wilder for their performances in the dramatic heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas on Saturday, with the ‘Gypsy King’ recovering from two knockdowns in the fourth round to produce a knockout blow in the 11th round .

The result left Fury as the undisputed winner of his trilogy contest with Wilder as former UFC champion McGregor seemed to elude to his own trilogy with Poirier.

After winning his first bout against the American, McGregor has lost the last two fights against his rival and he suffered a broken leg during the first round of his latest defeat to Poirier in July.

The Irishman tweeted: “A great heavyweight trilogy that was. I love when it gets set for certain and both have an honourable showing.

“Not the fam in the ring fake celebrating after a freak injury etc etc you know the gig, God bless the real in this world.”

McGregor is eyeing a fourth meeting with Poirier once he recovers from his leg injury, although Poirier is expected to face Charles Oliveira in December.

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Dana White Reacts To Conor McGregor Leaking Official UFC Receipt

Dana White has shared his thoughts on Conor McGregor leaking an official UFC document which revealed the huge pay-per-view buys for his rematch against Dustin Poirier. McGregor took to social media to share a UFC receipt, confirming the buy-rate for UFC 257 in January 2021. Per the image, McGregor vs....
UFC
fightsports.tv

Dustin Poirier Vs. Charles Oliveira Inches Closer To UFC 269 Booking

Dustin Poirier has agreed to face Charles Oliveira for the UFC gold, and fans are raving about the matchup. Poirier (28-6) has verbally agreed to take on Oliveira (31-8) for the lightweight championship belt at UFC 269 on December 11. The UFC star took to Twitter to announce the news.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Charles Oliveira
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Tyson Fury
Empire Sports Media

UFC books Charles Oliveira – Dustin Poirier

The fight that’s been rumored for a while is officially signed. We now know that UFC 269 on December 11th will be headlined by the lightweight title fight between the champion Charles Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) and Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC). Poirier confirmed that the fight was signed last...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#American#Irishman
mmanews.com

[UPDATE] Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier Official For UFC 269

Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight title for the first time against Dustin Poirier. Initially reported by MMAFighting last month, Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier for the UFC lightweight championship is now official for UFC 269 on December 11 according to multiple sources. The fight will serve as the main event of the year-end pay-per-view card. The event will also likely take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor highlights key reason for Tyson Fury’s victory over Deontay Wilder

Conor McGregor believes the size difference between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder was the crucial factor in Saturday’s heavyweight world title fight. Fury defended his WBC belt by knocking out Wilder the 11th round of their trilogy contest, but only after had twice been knocked to the canvas by his rival. Former UFC champion McGregor praised both Fury and Wilder for their performances, and he hailed the American in particular for how he approached the bout against the considerably heavier Fury. Although Wilder weighed-in at career-heaviest 238 pounds, he was still 39 pounds lighter than Fury and McGregor suggested...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

'Both warriors, both winners': Conor McGregor praises Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder but stresses that weight was a big factor in win for the Gypsy King

Conor McGregor took to social media on Sunday to hail Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder following the thrilling climax to their trilogy in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Both men hit the canvas during the bout before Fury eventually secured a brutal 11th round knockout. 'Great fight that,' wrote McGregor...
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“I think Dustin Poirier gonna be able to pull out a victory,” UFC veteran Jim Miller shares his prediction for Poirier vs Oliveira fight at UFC 269 | FirstSportz Exclusive

The UFC veteran Jim Miller will be entering the Octagon at UFC Vegas 40 to face the debutant Erick Gonzalez in a Lightweight contest. Miller has been fighting in the promotion for over a decade and he holds the record for most wins in the Lightweight division. Currently, he is...
UFC
Bloody Elbow

Conor McGregor's Curse

This is a Sentiment Analysis of Conor McGregor's Twitter timeline from 2018 until now. Data points to a drastic change of sentiments in 2020. Some may Believe it was course that lead to Porrier fight incident! What do you think?
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

288K+
Followers
122K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy