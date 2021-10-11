CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State Trooper, Civilian Die To A Shooting Carnage While Four Others Severely Wounded; Suspect Caught After Manhunt

Cover picture for the articleA suspect who initiated a shooting spree in Louisiana that spanned several parishes was caught Saturday night following a daylong manhunt in the local woods. The shooting resulted in the murder of a state trooper, a woman believed to be the suspect’s half-sister, and at least three other people were wounded, one of them in critical condition, Fox News reported.

