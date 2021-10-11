CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Comic Book Preview – Vampiverse #2

By Amie Cranswick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDynamite Entertainment releases Vampiverse #2 this Wednesday, and we have the official preview of the issue for you here; check it out…. “The mysterious and deadly Bloodwing is killing all the Vampirellas throughout the fabric of reality—but who is he, and why is he doing this? It’s up to Vampirella to learn the secrets of Bloodwing and stop him.

The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Shadow Year One Omnibus

Ever since Frank Miller introduced "Batman Year One" three decades ago, comics creators have reconsidered the first year of almost every comic book character .. with varying degrees of success and failure. But "Batman Year One" is almost the impossible template to which all are compared. "The Shadow Year One...
COMICS
IGN

Painkiller Jane: Heartbreaker Revives an Iconic Comic Book Heroine

Painkiller Jane fans can take heart, because this unkillable superhero is finally returning to the stands for the first time since 2014. Writer/co-creator Jimmy Palmiotti is teaming with artist Romina Moranelli (Sex and Violence) and designer John J. Hill (Crossover) for a new 48-page graphic novel called Painkiller Jane: Heartbreaker. IGN can exclusively reveal several covers for this story, so check them out in the slideshow gallery below:
COMICS
411mania.com

Comics 411: The Scariest Comic Book Characters

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we asked Is Todd McFarlane Right About Diamond Comic...
COMICS
skybound.com

Top Secret LEGO® Comic Book to be Revealed at Skybound Halloween Xpo

THE BIGGEST COMIC BOOK ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE SEASON IS HERE– exclusively at The Skybound Halloween Xpo on Friday, October 29. This event will stream on Skybound Entertainment’s YouTube and Twitch channels. What is the top secret, very first LEGO®. comic book from the historic partnership between Skybound Entertainment and AMEET...
COMICS
FanSided

Star Wars books and comics coming in October 2021

We here at Dork Side of the Force are settling into the autumn spirit as we leave summer well behind us and enter the crisp air of the fall season. Of course, not every region is experiencing sweater weather but that doesn’t mean it isn’t still a perfect time to grab a cup of something hot and settle in with one or two of the upcoming Star Wars books and comics releasing in October.
COMICS
KELOLAND TV

Flashback Friday: Langford’s comic book artist

LANGFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A comic book convention, known as Siouxpercon, was held in Sioux Falls last weekend. Many collectors go to conventions to add to their collections. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1980 and introduce you to one collector creating his own character. Some...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Iola Register

Iola Reads offers book, comic contest

Comics have rules. Middle school has rules. Everyone has rules. Flint, the main character in the novel “Squint,” likes to keep a list of rules. He uses them to help him navigate the treacherous territory of middle school, and to guide him as he furiously tries to finish a comic book before the deadline of a contest and before his eyesight deteriorates to the point he can no longer see.
IOLA, KS
michiganradio.org

One man, 27,000 comic books: A journey across the Marvel universe

East Lansing native Douglas Wolk wears many hats: writer, critic, and most recently, Marvel comic book tour guide. Douglas Wolk gave himself a daunting task: to read every Marvel comic from 1961 to 2017. “I read sitting at my desk. I read on treadmills. I read when I was on...
EAST LANSING, MI
ComicBook

Midnight Mass Star Shares Fan Art Asking for Comic Book Adaptation

Mike Flanagan's newest limited series hit Netflix last month, which means one of our favorite stars is currently thriving on social media. Midnight Mass is the second Flanagan series to feature Rahul Kohli, who became "the Internet's boyfriend" last year after playing Owen in The Haunting of Bly Manor. Kohli has been posting a lot of fun content on social media since the show dropped, including calling out some cringe-worthy reviews. In a new tweet, Kohli shared some fan art by Frankie Lennon, which inspired a great idea for more Midnight Mass content.
CELEBRITIES
NBC4 Columbus

COSI Brings Us Comic Book Heroes and Everyday Heroes

Today we’re talking all about heroes; the ones who wear capes and those of the un-sung variety. For that we turn to the fearless leader of COSI, who knows a thing or two about both types. It’s all part of the Columbus Dispatch’s 2021 Everyday Heroes. WEBSITE: COSI.
COLUMBUS, OH
TVOvermind

Why Origin Stories for Comic Book Movies are Such a Problem

The origin story for any hero or villain is something that used to be pretty ironclad back when a lot of characters were first created. But throughout the years, for quite some time, in fact, the origin stories of many characters have ended up changing now and again to accommodate several varying factors that have come into play. The MCU and DC are great examples since both have seen a few of their major characters change in terms of the origin stories they’ve been given. Several have stayed the same, with minor changes here and there to keep the origins updated and able to fit into the current era, but some have changed drastically for one or more reasons. This has happened in the comics as well since many characters have been retconned, as have their entire stories, which is often done in order to bring the characters up to speed so that they can be accepted by the new fans and the old fans alike. Plus, as the years pass and the characters don’t age that often, one has to assume that retconning is going to keep happening so long as the fans want to see these characters.
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES

