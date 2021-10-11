High Wind Watch issued for Eastern, Central El Paso County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-12 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Eastern, Central El Paso County; Northern Hudspeth Highlands, Hueco Mountains; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern El Paso, Western Hudspeth Counties; Rio Grande Valley of Eastern Hudspeth County; Salt Basin; Southern Hudspeth Highlands; Western El Paso County HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MID DAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Most of south central New Mexico and far west Texas. * WHEN...From mid day Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may develop with the winds, especially over far west Texas. Driving conditions may be adversely impacted.