High Wind Watch issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MID DAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Most of south central New Mexico and far west Texas. * WHEN...From mid day Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may develop with the winds, especially over far west Texas. Driving conditions may be adversely impacted.