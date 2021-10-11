CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otero County, NM

High Wind Watch issued for Central Tularosa Basin by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Central Tularosa Basin; East Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet; Northern Dona Ana County; Otero Mesa; Sacramento Mountains Above 7500 Feet; Sierra County Lakes; Southern Dona Ana County, Mesilla Valley; Southern Tularosa Basin; West Slopes Sacramento Mountains Below 7500 Feet HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MID DAY THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Most of south central New Mexico and far west Texas. * WHEN...From mid day Tuesday through Tuesday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may develop with the winds, especially over far west Texas. Driving conditions may be adversely impacted.

alerts.weather.gov

State
Texas State
County
Sierra County, NM
State
New Mexico State
County
Otero County, NM
City
Sacramento, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
